The 3-In-1 foundation
3INA’s 3-In-1 harnesses the power of three in the silky-smooth, waterproof, bright and luminous foundation.
With up to 12 hours wear, the formula has in-built SPF 15, protecting skin from harmful UV radiation. An infusion of Vitamin C provides gentle anti-ageing properties and helps disguise blemishes.
The 3-In-1 range now has 24 super wearable, super buildable and super liveable shades to match the widest variety of skin tones. No cracks, no creases, no caking. For easy application, dispense a small amount on to the back of the hand and blend over the face with the foundation brush, beginning at the centre and working outwards.
For more information about 3INA’s 3-In-1 foundation visit www.facebook.com/3INAMalta/
3INA is represented by Hudson, a retailed and distributor of leading global fashion and sport brands in Malta, Italy, Spain and North Africa.
