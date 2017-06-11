Stylish watches for great dads

A premium selection of designer and fashionable watches for Father’s Day are available at Sun Lab.

Sector chronograph of 720 collection has three spheres with chronograph movement. The case is made of stainless steel and the dial is blue sunray. The case measures 1,73 inches and is equipped with a mineral crystal, while the bracelet is made of stainless steel with folding clasp. It is also water resistant up to 10 ATM.

Another watch is the Timberland Bolton with a three-hand date. It has a stainless street crown, stainless steel dial, a beige band and a brown leather strap. The watch is also water resistant. A great gift for the sporty dads.

The watches are available from Sun Lab at The Point, Plaza, Valletta, Baystreet, Paola, Arkadia in Gozo and VIP of Sliema and Valletta.