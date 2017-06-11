Sky di Gioia for her

Giorgio Armani fragrances collection is expanded with another edition, Sky di Gioia, which offers an infinite space of dreams.

The fragrance is inspired by the natural beauty of the sunrise over the sea surface.

Also, Sky di Gioia carries a positive message of hope… the start of every day brings an infinity of new possibilitiesand every dawn is a promise of optimism.

The perfume notes include lychee, pink peony, rose and cedar. It is available as a 30, 50 and 100ml Eau de Parfum.