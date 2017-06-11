Raymond Weil spot check

Raymond Weil watch company is a brand that has been strongly influenced and inspired by music as early as 1983 when the Amadeus collection, named after the classical Austrian composer Mozart, was launched.

More recently, the Music Icons series campaign was launched celebrating unique artists and brands such as Frank Sinatra, Gibson guitars, Sennheiser and Nicola Benedetti. Raymond Weil celebrated its 40th anniversary with the Fab Four and a new Maestro The Beatles limited edition, followed by the release of a limited edition watch paying homage to David Bowie.

