Polo Red Extreme for him

Polo Red Extreme by Ralph Lauren is an oriental woody fragrance for men. The nose behind this new fragrance is Olivier Gillotin. It features a powerful blend of vibrant blood orange, addictive black coffee essence and supercharged ebony wood. Polo Red Extreme is created for the fearless man who lives life to the extreme.

Sky di Gioia and Polo Red Extreme are exclusively distributed by Chemimart, tel: 2149 2212.