Advert
Sunday, June 11, 2017, 00:01

New baby-dry pampers

Pampers recently unveiled a new and improved baby-dry nappy which includes three absorbing channels designed to help keep babies wake up dry, with less of that saggy wet overnight bulk.

The new nappy was unveiled during a breastfeeding seminar by Birmingham-based breastfeeding expert Debbie Carrick Sen alongside a sleep seminar by sleep coach Daniela Sammut Mendez.

New Pampers Baby-Dry has three revolutionary absorbing channels for up to 12 hours of overnight dryness. Their revolutionary technology helps distribute wetness evenly into three absorbing channels. With the help of an inner layer of Micropearls to absorb and lock away wetness better, these nappies will give babies up to 12 hours of dryness and a better night sleep. They also ensure that they are less bulky in the morning.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Tommy Hilfiger takes Tommynow to London

  2. Heidi Klum-Lidl fashion venture

  3. New baby-dry pampers

  4. The 3-In-1 foundation

  5. Sky di Gioia for her

  6. Anti-ageing skin care

  7. Tips to have you beach ready

  8. Stylish watches for great dads

  9. Polo Red Extreme for him

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed