New baby-dry pampers

Pampers recently unveiled a new and improved baby-dry nappy which includes three absorbing channels designed to help keep babies wake up dry, with less of that saggy wet overnight bulk.

The new nappy was unveiled during a breastfeeding seminar by Birmingham-based breastfeeding expert Debbie Carrick Sen alongside a sleep seminar by sleep coach Daniela Sammut Mendez.

New Pampers Baby-Dry has three revolutionary absorbing channels for up to 12 hours of overnight dryness. Their revolutionary technology helps distribute wetness evenly into three absorbing channels. With the help of an inner layer of Micropearls to absorb and lock away wetness better, these nappies will give babies up to 12 hours of dryness and a better night sleep. They also ensure that they are less bulky in the morning.