Heidi Klum-Lidl fashion venture

Lidl Malta has announced its first ever fashion collaboration with fashion lover, designer and trendsetter Heidi Klum. Heidi’s new fashion collection which mirrors her characteristic style, will be available exclusively at Lidl stores.

With her vast expertise and success in the fashion industry, Heidi Klum has carefully designed a high-end, yet affordable fashion collection for Lidl. Lidl’s customers across Europe and the US can look forward to seeing Heidi’s exclusive collection launch later this year.

Heidi Klum said: “Lidl is known for making quality products at affordable prices and I’m proud to partner with them on this fashion collaboration. I had so much fun designing the pieces in this collection and can’t wait for you to see it. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Speaking about the new collaboration, the Lidl Malta management said: “Heidi Klum is recognised globally as being a fashion icon and at Lidl we are delighted to work with her on a joint fashion collection. The range will go on sale later this year and we look forward to offering our customers our most extensive fashion range to date.”