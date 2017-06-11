Advert
Sunday, June 11, 2017, 00:01

Anti-ageing skin care

Beautygen snow algae extract renews and rejuvenates the skin. It slows the ageing process, conceals wrinkles and irregularities and leaves the skin shine in new splendour.

Beautygen is a highly regenerative active ingredient from snow algae, which activates the skin’s beauty gen, protects collagenous fibers and provides for better elasticity.

Beautygen snow algae extract is exclusively found in the new Beautygen series by Dr. Grandel Kosmetik.

For trade enquiries call Carewell by Reactilab on 9982 8498/ 9945 7245, e-mail: [email protected].

