Trade unionist’s papers donated to University library
The family of John F. Marks recently presented his papers to the Archives and Special Collections Department of the University of Malta Library. The collection of papers dates to the first half of the 20th century and is of a socio-political and literary nature. Included among the papers are draft manuscripts of unpublished works.
Marks (1894-1954), popularly known as Is-Sur Johnny, was a trade unionist, author and assiduous contributor to local newspapers, particularly those with Labourite working class leanings. He was responsible for organising the first Labour Day in Malta and was an active promoter of the Maltese language.
The papers were donated by Marks’ son, Major Robert Henry Marks, together with his grandchildren Johanna Marks and Prof. Arnold Cassola to the Pro-rector Prof. Godfrey Baldacchino, in the presence of the director of library services Kevin Ellul, members of academic staff and library management and staff.
