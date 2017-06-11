Online dual masters in tourism, hospitality studies planned
The University of Malta and Florida International University plan to develop an online dual master’s degree in tourism and hospitality studies.
The degree will be primarily aimed at local and international professionals, including company managers and entrepreneurs, with at least five years of experience in the industry.
The programme will allow participants to upgrade their knowledge of the global hospitality industry and enhance their critical thinking, problem solving and analytical skills, while allowing them to continue working full-time in their current positions. It will have an international focus with the unique perspectives of the crossroad locations of Malta and Miami.
A delegation from the US university recently visited the University of Malta to sign a memorandum of understanding and hold meetings to cement the current collaboration between both institutions in the field of tourism studies as well as to explore further collaborative opportunities.
The agreement was signed by University of Malta rector Prof. Alfred Vella and Florida International University associate dean Dr Terry Lease.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.