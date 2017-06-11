Online dual masters in tourism, hospitality studies planned

Prof. Alfred Vella (seated, left) and Dr Terry Lease after signing the agreement in the presence of (from left) Prof. Andrew Jones, director of the University of Malta’s Institute for Tourism, Travel and Culture, Prof. Godfrey Baldacchino, pro-rector for international development and quality assurance, Dr Mary Tanke from Florida International University and Terrance Flynn, chargé d’affaires a.i. at the US embassy.

The University of Malta and Florida International University plan to develop an online dual master’s degree in tourism and hospitality studies.

The degree will be primarily aimed at local and international professionals, including company managers and entrepreneurs, with at least five years of experience in the industry.

The programme will allow participants to upgrade their knowledge of the global hospitality industry and enhance their critical thinking, problem solving and analytical skills, while allowing them to continue working full-time in their current positions. It will have an international focus with the unique perspectives of the crossroad locations of Malta and Miami.

A delegation from the US university recently visited the University of Malta to sign a memorandum of understanding and hold meetings to cement the current collaboration between both institutions in the field of tourism studies as well as to explore further collaborative opportunities.

The agreement was signed by University of Malta rector Prof. Alfred Vella and Florida International University associate dean Dr Terry Lease.