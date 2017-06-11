Mcast EU careers ambassador
Danika Formosa has been appointed as the first EU careers ambassador at the Malta College or Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast). An applied sciences student, Formosa’s duties include informing Mcast students about career opportunities in EU institutions and agencies, including the European Parliament, the Council, the European Commission, the Court of Justice, the Court of Auditors, the European External Action Service, the Economic and Social Committee, the Committee of the Regions, the European Data Protection Supervisor and the European Ombudsman. She will be travelling to Brussels in September for further training.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.