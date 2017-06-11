LCT master programme graduation

The Erasmus Mundus LCT Master Programme annual meeting and graduation ceremony was recently held at the University of Malta’s Valletta campus.

The meeting was attended by around 70 partici­pants, including students and faculty representatives from all universities involved in the programme, speakers from academia and industry, and graduands from the previous edition of the course.

During the two-year master programme, which is focused on human language science and technology, students attend at least two universities of the LCT Consortium, which includes the universities of Saarland, Malta, Trento, Charles University, Prague, Lorraine, the Basque Country, Melbourne and Jiao Tong, Shanghai.