Four University research projects awarded €240,000

At the award ceremony (from left) Prof. Cyril Spiteri Staines, Dr Ruben Gatt, rector Prof. Alfred Vella, Dr Marie Briguglio and Prof. Neville Vassallo.

Four research projects by University of Malta researchers were recently awarded a total of €60,000 each to be paid over a period of two years by the University research Fund.

The projects were chosen out of a total of 108 applications classified under four themes – biomedical and life sciences, engineering and ICT, arts and social sciences and basic natural sciences.

The project selected under the biomedical and life sciences category is entitled ‘Bioengineering Robust Mitochondrial Membranes to combat Neurodegenerative Disorders’. It was submitted by Prof. Neville Vassallo from the Department of Physiology and Biochemistry of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery.

The research aims to identify a new class of compounds that can recharge mitochondria and prevent neurodegeneration. The proposed research project will hopefully bring relief to patients suffering from degenerative diseases of the brain, like Alzheimer’s De­mentia and Parkinson’s Disease, which afflict tens of millions of people around the world.

A project entitled ‘Electrical Energy System Optimisation for the More Electric Aircraft’ was selected under the engineering and ICT category. It was submitted by Prof. Cyril Spiteri Staines from the Department of Electrical Power Conversion of the Faculty of Engineering.

The ‘More Electric Aircraft’ concept provides for the utilisation of electric power for all non-propulsive systems, and the proposed research will focus on the simulation of a power system for such an aircraft, to determine the optimal configuration in power generation, distribution and end use. The study will analyse the aircraft’s electrical power operation for different flight mission scenarios with the aim to achieve stable and efficient operation while meeting the relevant power quality standards.

A project is entitled ‘The Determinants of Environmental Practices in Maltese Households and Firms: A Behavioural Economic Perspective’ as chosen under the arts and social sciences category. It was submitred by Dr Marie Briguglio, from the Department of Economics of the Faculty of Economics, Management and Accountancy.

The aim of the project is to analyse the various drivers and barriers of pro-environmental behaviours in domestic and business contexts in Malta. This will make it possible to build an integrated framework of the key determinants of environmental choices and, in turn, to design interventions that are effective in encouraging better environmental quality, informed by behavioural economics.

A project entitled ‘Smart Muscles Using Paramagnetic Nano­rods and Soft Electromagnetic Systems’ was selected under the basic natural sciences category. It was submitted by Dr Ruben Gatt from the Metamaterials Unit of the Faculty of Science.

The research will seek to design a novel way to produce ‘artificial muscles’, which mimic the vast range of functions of natural muscles, ranging from the very fine and precise movements to the ability to hold relatively large loads. In order to achieve this, the rtesearchers will build microbiologically stable thin fibres, through the use of smart and multifunctional materials, which although individually weak, will have high compliance and peak power when grouped together in a hierarchical manner.

The funds will cover expenses and costs such as those for research assistants, data gathering and surveys, software, consumables, conferences, dissemination and outreach.

The criteria used for the adjudication process in­cluded research quality, feasibility, relevance and longer-term implications.