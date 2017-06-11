Advert
Sunday, June 11, 2017, 00:01

Degree in audio production/engineering

Bernard CamilleriBernard Camilleri

Bernard Camilleri recently graduated with a BSc (Hons) in audio production/engineering from Middlesex University after completing a bachelor’s degree at SAE Institute in Berlin, Germany, between 2013 and 2016. He received an arts scholarship financed by the government to complete his studies in Germany.

Camilleri conducted research for his bachelor’s thesis on the topic of room simulations in object-based audio applications due to his interest in spatial audio and multi-channel audio in game and animation sound design applications for immersive platforms. The research was conducted with the virtual acoustics group at Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology (IDMT) in Ilmenau, Germany, and formed part of the institute’s ongoing research on acoustic room simulations in spatial and object-based audio reproduction applications.

Camilleri presented results from his research at the 142nd Audio Engineering Society (AES) International Convention in Berlin last month.

To follow his artistic and technical work visit the websites below.

www.xekilltonstudio.com

https://www.facebook.com/xekilltonstudio

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Mcast EU careers ambassador

  2. Trade unionist’s papers donated to...

  3. Degree in audio production/engineering

  4. Four University research projects...

  5. LCT master programme graduation

  6. Discussion on gender mainstreaming in...

  7. Online dual masters in tourism,...

  8. Chinese language summer school

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 11-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed