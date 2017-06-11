Degree in audio production/engineering
Bernard Camilleri recently graduated with a BSc (Hons) in audio production/engineering from Middlesex University after completing a bachelor’s degree at SAE Institute in Berlin, Germany, between 2013 and 2016. He received an arts scholarship financed by the government to complete his studies in Germany.
Camilleri conducted research for his bachelor’s thesis on the topic of room simulations in object-based audio applications due to his interest in spatial audio and multi-channel audio in game and animation sound design applications for immersive platforms. The research was conducted with the virtual acoustics group at Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology (IDMT) in Ilmenau, Germany, and formed part of the institute’s ongoing research on acoustic room simulations in spatial and object-based audio reproduction applications.
Camilleri presented results from his research at the 142nd Audio Engineering Society (AES) International Convention in Berlin last month.
