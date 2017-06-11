Chinese language summer school

The University of Malta’s Confucius Institute is holding a summer language school for people who want to learn to write and speak Chinese. The course sessions start on July 17 and end on September 22.

Lectures will be given by a native Chinese teacher.

The sessions for beginners will be held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30am to 12.30pm. The fee is €50.

The intermediate-level sessions will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The fee is €80.

Not more than 15 students will be accepted on each course. Participants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The sessions will be held at the Confucius Institute, Room 111, Gużè Cassar Pullicino Building, University of Malta, Msida.

For details and bookings call Jacqueline Theuma on 2340 3407 or e-mail [email protected].