Weekly advice

▪ When the validity of the guarantee is linked to the product’s original owner, the condition that the guarantee is not transferable should be clearly written in the commercial guarantee’s certificate.

▪ If there is a time-limit to a lifetime guarantee, the number of years should be included in the guarantee’s terms and conditions.

▪ If a commercial guarantee is mentioned in a statement or advertisement by a person, it is binding on that person even if the commercial guarantee is not specifically mentioned in the contract of sale.

▪ It is the consumer’s responsibility to check what a guarantee really covers before the sale is concluded.

