Weekly advice
▪ When the validity of the guarantee is linked to the product’s original owner, the condition that the guarantee is not transferable should be clearly written in the commercial guarantee’s certificate.
▪ If there is a time-limit to a lifetime guarantee, the number of years should be included in the guarantee’s terms and conditions.
▪ If a commercial guarantee is mentioned in a statement or advertisement by a person, it is binding on that person even if the commercial guarantee is not specifically mentioned in the contract of sale.
▪ It is the consumer’s responsibility to check what a guarantee really covers before the sale is concluded.
Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority
Office for Consumer Affairs
Mizzi House,
National Road,
Blata l-Bajda
HMR 9010
Freephone: 8007 4400
Tel: 2395 2000
Enquiries: [email protected]
Consumer complaints: [email protected]
Website: www.mccaa.org.mt
MCCAA office hours for the public:
Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm
European Consumer Centre Malta
(For complaints against traders in other EU states)
47A, South Street,
Valletta.
VLT 1101
Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.
Tel: 2122 1901
E-mail: [email protected]
