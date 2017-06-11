Zanzi Luxury Homes in S. Africa to attract foreign investors

Zanzi Luxury Homes, the prop-tech luxury real estate brand, has recently sent a sales executive from its company to South Africa to promote Malta as an investment destination.

Establishing links between the two countries, together with a local public relations group, the representative met several real estate agencies to discuss future collaborations. Potential clients were presented with Malta’s optimistic credentials as well as Zanzi Homes’ assorted property portfolio, including an overview of the country’s property market.

Malta’s highly attractive features were the fore point of discussion as the executive explained how Malta harbours the right economic milieu to meet the demands of the global property investment market.

He told clients how Malta was a safe country, strategically positioned in the middle of the Mediterranean, offering a mild climate, a growing economy and admirable working conditions.

Apart from offering high-quality education and high standards of healthcare, Malta had a diverse economy, a liberal foreign investment policy and it engaged widely in trade with Europe, Asia and Africa, he said.

According to Zanzi buying a property as a home or as an additional investment is one of the most important decisions of people’s lives, both local or foreign. That’s why Zanzi’s mission is to offer the purchaser the best deal possible as efficiently and as smoothly as possible.

In order to achieve this, Zanzi Homes has designed its prop-tech brand to attract top sales specialists on the island through its advanced back office system and professional work ethic.

As it looks forward to expand sales in the foreign market, Zanzi Luxury Homes will also be representing the brand in two other countries in the near future. This will be done in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority.