Melita gets a brand refresh

As Melita prepares to celebrate it 25th anniversary in Malta, the company has embarked on a process of refreshing the relationship with its customers. Melita is unveiling a refreshed brand identity and values which will guide the company on a journey towards the future of communication, with all its customers.

The new Melita logo.

“This change in identity follows a series of other changes, all having the same objective, to better serve Melita customers,” the company said in a statement.

“We’re not just changing our skin. Over the past months, we have worked very hard to improve the service and experience we provide to our customers. Some results, like our call centre waiting time, are already among the best in Malta. There will be more news in the next weeks about how Melita is transforming itself into Malta’s best telecom provider both for product and customer experience. At the same time, we look forward to our potential merger with Vodafone,” said Harald Roesch, chief executive officer at Melita.

The new Melita is a forward-thinking brand, ready to bring the future to Malta. Training programmes are under way to align all staff members to the new brand values in line with the objective of becoming the most approachable telecom company in Malta and better listeners.