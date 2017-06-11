Maltese companies to attend Web Marketing Festival in Rimini

The Maltese Italian Chamber of Commerce (MICC) and Search on Media Group S.r.l. have signed an agreement to promote the Web Marketing Festival in Malta. This arrangement will enable 30 Maltese companies to join for free the event being held in Rimini from June 23 to 24.

The Web Marketing Festival is the most prestigious Italian event dedicated to the digital marketing. Last year, it attracted 4,000 participants. The 360-degree event will combine training, innovation, music, entertainment, networking and start-ups. It will also include publishing, journalism, sport, communication and politics.

“Being the fifth edition, the festival has become a unique reference point for the transfer of search engine optimisation (SEO), digital marketing, social and hi-tech knowhow in Italy,” said Enry Di Giacomo, vice secretary general of the Maltese Italian Chamber of Commerce. “I believe being able to promote an Italian event of such importance in Malta is a real honour for us. Giving 30 Maltese companies an opportunity to participate for a two-day training session on web marketing will show other countries how important it is to be a protagonist of a future driven by innovative ‘Made in Italy’ initiative.”

The festival has been characterised by the vastness of its training programme, including Italian and foreign web experts.

Some of the main issues to be tackled include social media marketing, web analytics, content marketing, SEO and e-commerce.To book for the Web Marketing Festival or to get more infor-mation go to https://www.micc.org.mt or the festival website https://www.webmarketingfestival.it .