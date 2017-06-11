A panel of speakers at the Finance Malta conference.

The 10th edition of the Finance Malta conference, entitled ‘Malta’s Financial Services Industry - Taking the Next Quantum Leap’, was held recently.

Finance Malta chairman Kenneth Farrugia said: “Finance Malta is committed to promote Malta as a unique financial services centre in Europe and beyond. For this calendar year, the board has approv­ed a strong promotional plan aimed at sustaining the growth experienced so far in the key financial sectors of Malta’s financial services industry. The key focus will remain centred around the European markets, particularly London and Milan, but will also extend to Zurich and Geneva. The programme also covers a number of events that will be organised in New York, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Singapore.”

Mr Farrugia’s address was followed by that of the Rt Hon Lord Marland of Odstock, who took the stage with a presentation on ‘Leveraging the Commonwealth’s economic and business potential’.

The event also included an address on ‘The UK, Brexit and Malta: implications and opportunities for the UK and Malta’ by the renowned economist Susan Hayes Culleton.

The second part of the morning session was dedi­cated to the ever-increasing demand for online financial services, where the debate focused on the new technological opportunities brought about by Blockchain, Fintech and Bitcoin. This session was delivered by Steve Tendon, an expert in the field.

The afternoon sessions were taken up by three workshops, each tackling a separate industry, namely ‘Pension schemes – a changing scenario’, ‘Creating an environment for entrepreneurs through crowdfunding, private equity and venture capital business’, and ‘Malta’s fintech strategy’. These ran concurrently allowing delegates to delve into their preferred topic.

Juanita Bencini, partner at KPMG and president of the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners, delivered an address on ‘The business and operational implications of the fourth AML (Anti-Money Laundering Directive)’, which was followed by an engaging panel discussion on the various facets of this directive.

The last panel for the day was moderated by Michael Imeson, senior content editor of FT Live. During this session, the benefits of the recently enacted Family Business Act were discussed.

The conference was opened by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.