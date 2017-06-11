ISTC incident command training courses in Kuwait

The Kuwait Fire Service Directorate where the certificate presentation to place.

International Safety Training College (ISTC) gave a number of high-level incident command training courses to over 60 senior fire officers from the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD).

Placing the emphasis on managing large scale incidents, such as high-rise buildings, shopping malls, factories, airports and shipping ports, ISTC specialists designed and delivered a series of advanced incident command training courses in Kuwait, using large scale premises for practical scenarios.

The training courses were very well received by KFSD. The presentation of certificates to the successful candidates was held at the KFSD headquarters.

The deputy director of KFSD, Major General Saleh Al Ansari, presented the certificates, together with ISTC college director Andrew Gilravey and managing director of Dar Al-Khalaf, Dr Sultan Alkhalaf.

ISTC operates in Malta and Libya and provide consultancy and safety training to the highest professional standards.