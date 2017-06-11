Company briefs

NetRefer, the industry leader in performance marketing has been honoured in the final of this year’s eGaming Review B2B Awards, an exclusive awards ceremony held at the Hurlingham Club in London. This is the fourth eGR B2B Award NetRefer has won since its inception.

The EGR B2B Awards continue to reward and celebrate the very best service providers in the online gaming industry, recognising the achievements of suppliers from across all the major egaming disciplines, including betting and gaming software, networks, mobile, payments, recruitment, IT and infrastructure.

Timothy Buttigieg of NetRefer, said: “We are ecstatic to be chosen as the best affiliate software provider in the iGaming industry. This is a major accolade for NetRefer, we view this award as recognition of the hard work we have achieved over the last decade, as well as a challenge to maintain our position and to continue providing our clients with the most robust and rich software available.”

Founded in 2005, NetRefer is a leading provider of performance marketing software.

Mediterranean Ceramics launches new website

Mediterranean Ceramics has launched a new, customer-centric website, in line with its ethos to satisfy the needs of their local and international customers.

The new website offers easier and quicker access to essential information about the company, with a clear visual element of all products on offer. With a classic and colourful design, just like the product offering itself, the website makes it easier to learn about the different products on offer, including specific sections for the popular volcanic stone kitchen counters and table tops.

The website also provides detailed images of each specific product and gives detailed information on the materials used.

“Our main aim is to attain long-term client preference as a manufacturer and promoter of hand-crafted ceramics reflecting Mediterranean character. Through our newly launched website, we believe we are improving and streamlining our offering and providing our customers a platform to visually see our unique and artistic product,” said David Grima, managing director at Mediterranean Ceramics.

Emirates offer special fares

With 36 destinations on offer, travellers are sure to find the getaway vacation that is perfect for them.

Emirates is offering special Economy Class fares throughout June on 36 destinations across the Middle East, Far East, Southeast Asia, Africa and Australia.

All-inclusive Economy Class fares start from €644 to Dubai, €681 to Shanghai, €749 to Johannesburg, €753 to Bang­kok, €851 to either Haneda or Narita in Japan, and €1,339 to Melbourne.

Promotional fares also apply to Accra, Auckland, Bali, Bangalore, Beijing, Cape Town, Christchurch, Colombo, Delhi, Doha, Guangzhou, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait, Maldives, Manila, Mauritius, Muscat, Mumbai, Yangon, Phuket, Singapore, Seoul, Sydney, and Taiwan.

Tickets can be purchased until June 30 for departures until March 31, 2018. A supplement of €20 will apply for departures on Friday and Saturday. Emirates operates a daily flight between Malta and Dubai, via Larnaca, Cyprus, on a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Palumbo wins three major projects

Palumbo Malta Shipyard secured three important projects that involved extensive works on two luxury super yachts and a cruise liner. The shipyard, which has just placed third worldwide for cruise ship refitting, dedicated 1,000 people over a span of 12 days to refurbish the liner Mein Schiff 1, which belongs to TUI Cruises. The shipyard’s Super Yacht Yard, on the other hand, focused its energies on two of the largest and most luxurious super yachts – MY Alkhor and the MY Serene.

Bond fully subscribed

The €1,000,000 Anchovy Studios plc 5.5 per cent unsecured bonds 2027 has been fully subscribed, the company announced. Anchovy Studios is a digital marketing agency.