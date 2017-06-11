Advert
Sunday, June 11, 2017, 00:01

APS Bank branches being transformed

APS Bank said its branch transformation project, which would give its customers a fresher and more contemporary retail environment where to bank,was in full swing.

Construction works at the Valletta and Sliema branches are now completed. Interior finishes, based on the innovative designs commissioned to London-based design agency I-AM last October, are now in hand.

The refurbishing project is expected to be completed soon with the opening of the new branches in Republic Street, Valletta and Tower Road, Sliema, in the coming days.

“This important step in the evolution of the bank’s physical network will take the customer journey to the next level through high-tech and innovative design. It will enable us to offer services more efficiently,” said APS Bank’s senior manager Alexander Camilleri.

