Malta’s naughtiest cabaret

Commissioned by the Valletta 2018 Foundation and forming part of the Malta Arts Festival 2017, Balzunetta Towers is a contemporary theatrical cabaret. The original show treats one of Malta’s most flagrant well-kept secrets – Balzunetta – known by many as Strait Street’s naughtier sister, albeit in Floriana.

Ironically, Balzunetta was surrounded by the Maltese Curia, the Police headquarters and the Army barracks. In fact, commissioned local researchers have unearthed some spine-tingling memoirs and glamorous tales surrounding Balzunetta.

Many would agree that these infamous stories deserve a proper artistic treatment. This contemporary rendition is an exciting opportunity to showcase the stories of one of Malta’s most outrageous spaces during some of the islands’ most gripping epochs. On top of this, the stories will be juxtaposed with present realities.

The theatrical cabaret will feature an original score by re­nowned jazz maestro Dominic Galea, whose family was born and bred in Balzunetta. The story, the satire and the comedy are penned by one of Malta’s literary stalwarts, Alfred Sant, and songs will be lyricised by leading poet Albert Marshall. The work of these heavyweights is being produced and directed by another household name, theatre-maker Sean Buhagiar, who will ensure a fresh take on the notorious Balzunetta myth.

“Alfred and Albert gave us great ingredients, it’s Maltese satire at its best. This, coupled with Dominic’s incredibly beautiful tunes, is already a recipe for success,” said Buhagiar. “Can you imagine what happens when a renowned business magnate – who also happens to be the son of the President of the US – wants to build a high-rise tower in the Balzunetta area? They need to buy the Archbishop’s Curia, the Police headquarters and all the houses in the area. One of them happens to be owned by the last living barmaid during Balzunetta’s heyday. Can you guess who won’t sell?” he continued laughingly.

Pjazza Teatru Rjal will get a nostalgic makeover and turn into a spectacular cabaret stage, featuring a live orchestra and some of Malta’s finest voices, actors and dancers, ensuring a wildly entertaining artistic experience and a summer night to remember.

For the first time ever, the stalls will be transformed into cabaret-style tables. These will host the gold tickets, holders of which will be hosted with flowing wine, appetisers and a given a free cast recording CD album.

The main cast will feature local heartthrob Davide Tucci, hilarious comedian Chris Dingli, the majestic voice of Doreen Galea, Josef Camilleri from Xarulu’, Justin Galea of KażinaSka fame, viral star Ozzy Lino and the very talented Mariele Zammit.

Theatre veterans Michael Mangion, Antonella Axisa and many more will be starring in this star-studded show. Moreover, veteran Jo Butterworth will be choreographing the dancers, cartoonist Seb Tanti Burlò will be designing the set and renowned designer Adrian Mamo will be designing the costumes.

The show is in Maltese with English surtitles, and will run on July 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 at Pjazza Teatru Rjal. Tickets are available online or by calling on 2122 3216.

www.balzunettatowers.com