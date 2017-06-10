Police appeal for information on knives used in London Bridge attack

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

British police released images today of one of the distinctive pink knives used during the London Bridge attack that took place a week ago.

London's Metropolitan Police announced in a statement that the knives were found "on or nearby" the three attackers who were shot dead by police during the attack.

The knives are described as being made of ceramic, rather than metal, and measure 12 inches in length.

In addition to the knives, police forensics teams recovered a number of wine bottles believed to be filled with flammable liquid and two blow torches.

Eight people were killed and 50 injured after the three Islamist militants - Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba - drove into pedestrians on London Bridge late on June 3, then attacked crowds in nearby bars and restaurants with knives.