Merkel assumes UK to stick with its Brexit plan

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel weighs in on Brexit post-UK elections and the cooperation of Gulf states to resolve the Qatar crisis at an event in Mexico City alongside President Enrique Pena Nieto.

She told media that she wanted to get to work quickly on talks over Britain's separation from the European Union.

The EU has set a clear negotiating plan for Brexit talks with a possible free trade deal with Britain only coming after the bloc is satisfied with the outcome of a divorce bill for the UK.

Despite UK Prime Minister Theresa May now facing a minority government, Merkel still believes Brexit negotiations would now proceed as planned.

Also on Merkel's agenda was the Qatar crisis. Expressing her concern about the situation, she added that all Gulf nations, and also Iran and Turkey, should work together to find a solution to the regional dispute.