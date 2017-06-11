Gaddafi's son, Saif, released from prison - reports

Saif al-Islam is seen after his capture, in the custody of revolutionary fighters in November, 2011.

Saif al Islam, Muammar Gaddafi's son has been released from prison after six years in captivity.

He was being held by an armed group controlling the town of Zintan since November 2011 before being released by rebels in western Libya.

The Abu Bakr al-Sadiq Brigade said Saif al Islam was released on Friday, "the 14th day of the month of Ramadan" under an amnesty agreed by the parliament based in the east.

The most prominent of Gaddafi's sons, Saif al-Islam, 44, was captured in Zintan in November 2011 as he was fleeing to neighbouring Niger after opposition fighters seized Tripoli.

Saif, the most prominent of Gaddafi’s eight children, was sentenced to death in July 2015 by a court in Tripoli in a mass trial of former Gaddafi government officials.

He is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Since the Gaddafi four-decade rule ended in 2011, Libya has struggled to establish basic institutions and rule of law, with militias and former fighters challenging the authority of the weak central government.