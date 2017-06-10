Up in historic arms

The In Guardia parade is a popular spectacle with the majority of tourists who visit the island. It is an opportunity to go back in time to an event which was held frequently by the Knights of St John in all major forts in Malta.

An interesting and entertaining event where one can see different performances of drills, fencing, firearms and canon firing by the bombardiers.

The fleet of the order used to be anchored in Grand Harbour where they also had the docks and several storage facilities for ammunition and food for themselves and the population.

The re-enactment goes back to a time when the Knights of St John had the enormous responsibility of guarding the ports.

They won great glory after the Great Siege of Malta in 1565 when the Turkish fleet did not succeed in taking over the Maltese islands.

As from tomorrow, the In Guardia re-enactment will shift from Fort St Elmo to the Grand Master’s Palace in St George’s Square, Valletta. The re-enactment portrays the inspection of the fort and its garrison by the Grand Bailiff of the Order of the Knights in charge of military affairs.

During the event, some 50 re-enactors, all of which kitted out in their uniforms, perform their military drill to demonstrate to the Grand Bailiff their state of readiness in case of military threat.

The show lasts around 40 minutes. In case of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstance the event may be cancelled without prior notice.

The parade is taking place at the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta tomorrow at 11am. For more information, call MTA’s Tourist Information Centre on 2122 0193 or send an e-mail to [email protected].

Admission fee: adults €7, children (6 to 12) €3.

Other summer re-enactments are being held on June 18 and 25 and July 2 and 9.