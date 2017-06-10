Pharmacies open tomorrow – 9am to noon

Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396);

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682);

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020);

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);

Medical Plaza Dispensing Chemists, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Vjal ir-Rihan, San Ġwann (2137 2195);

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492);

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442);

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sgħajtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198);

Euro Chemist, Kurazza Street, Qawra (2158 1876);

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685);

Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Road, Mtarfa (2145 1261);

Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am until 10pm.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.