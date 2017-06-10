Feast of Corpus Christi at St Dominic’s in Valletta

The feast of Corpus Christi will be celebrated at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, on Thursday.

Solemn Mass will be celebrated at 6.15pm, followed by the procession with the Holy Eucharist along the main streets of Valletta.

At the end of the procession, the antiphone, O Salutaris Hostia, and the Tantuum Ergo by Cappella Bugeja will be sung, followed by Benediction of the Holy Eucharist. The orchestra will be under the direction of Mro Fr Salv Galea.

In preparation for the Corpus Christi feast, special religious functions will be held daily from tomorrow until Thursday, including Mass at 7am, followed by adoration of the Holy Eucharist.

Rosary will be recited at 8.10am, followed by mass at 8.30am. Adoration will continue from 9am until 6pm when sung vespers will be held, followed by Mass at 6.15pm.