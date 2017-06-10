Classic score

Biliana Tzinlikova will this evening be joined by two other professors from the Mozarteum – Susanne-Ehn Riebl and Thomas Riebl (picture right) on the cello and viola, respectively, for a concert of works by Beethoven, Klarke, and Brahms.

The concert is being held at the Aula Mgr Farrugia at 8pm.

Tomorrow, the Royal Conservatoire Brass, under the direction of John Logan, will regale patrons with a concert of classical, semi-classical, and jazz pieces.

The event is being held at the rooftop of Il-Ħaġar Heart of Gozo at 8pm.

Entrance to all concerts is free. VIAF is sponsored by the Gozo Cultural Support Programme within Arts Council Malta.