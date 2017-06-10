Advert
Saturday, June 10, 2017, 00:01

Classic score

Biliana Tzinlikova will this evening be joined by two other professors from the Mozarteum – Susanne-Ehn Riebl and Thomas Riebl (picture right) on the cello and viola, respectively, for a concert of works by Beethoven, Klarke, and Brahms.

The concert is being held at the Aula Mgr Farrugia at 8pm.

Tomorrow, the Royal Conservatoire Brass, under the direction of John Logan, will regale patrons with a concert of classical, semi-classical, and jazz pieces.

The event is being held at the rooftop of Il-Ħaġar Heart of Gozo at 8pm.

Entrance to all concerts is free. VIAF is sponsored by the Gozo Cultural Support Programme within Arts Council Malta.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Pope’s choir sings tonight

  2. Announcements

  3. Announcements

  4. Bir Miftuħ International Song Festival

  5. Somna

  6. VIAF 2017

  7. Pharmacies open tomorrow – 9am to noon

  8. Up in historic arms

  9. Archery in aid of Right2Smile India

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed