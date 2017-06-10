Archery in aid of Right2Smile India

R2S volunteers, in collaboration with Malta Archery, are tomorrow organising a fundraising event for this year’s Medical Outreach project in India. This helps to provide those less fortunate with a better healthcare system.

The event, costing €10 per session (there will be four one-hour sessions) is being held at the University Residence in Lija tomorrow between 1pm and 5pm.

Those interested may book a slot by sending an e-mail to [email protected], or contacting them on Facebook.