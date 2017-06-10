Archery in aid of Right2Smile India
R2S volunteers, in collaboration with Malta Archery, are tomorrow organising a fundraising event for this year’s Medical Outreach project in India. This helps to provide those less fortunate with a better healthcare system.
The event, costing €10 per session (there will be four one-hour sessions) is being held at the University Residence in Lija tomorrow between 1pm and 5pm.
Those interested may book a slot by sending an e-mail to [email protected], or contacting them on Facebook.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.