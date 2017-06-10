Announcements

ABELA. On June 8, CHRISTOPHER PAUL (Chris) of Rabat, aged 28, passed away tragically in a traffic incident comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Jessica, his parents Paul and Simone, née Frendo, his wife’s parents John and Angela Grima, his sisters Angele and Michelle, his sister-in-law Samantha and her husband David, his grandmother Carmen Abela, his uncles and aunties, his cousins and their spouses, family and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, June 13, at 3pm for St Paul’s parish church, Rabat, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 3.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BUTTIGIEG. On June 8, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, DOROTHY, née Andrews, aged 66, formerly of Ipswich, UK, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband William, her sister Margaret, her brother Andrew and his wife Angele, in-laws and their respective spouses, nephews and nieces, grand nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Tuesday, June 13 at 8am for St Mary’s parish church, (knisja l-qadima), Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Mosta cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Lumiere Support Group Malta and Cancer Research, Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, Mater Dei Hospital, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks go to all at the Oncology Centre for their great kindness and outstanding dedication.

GALEA SOUCHET. On June 9, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, MARGARET née Bianchi, aged 78, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Pierre and his wife Kari, Jean and his partner Fabiene, her most treasured grandchildren Andrea, Jacques and Benji, her brother Alfred and his wife Maria, her sisters Marie and her husband Lolly, Monica, Marga wife of her late brother David (Buddy), in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and her many beloved friends. The funeral Mass will take place on Monday, June 12, at the San Ġwann parish church, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Malta Hospice Movement will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the Palliative Care Unit for their love, constant support and dedication.

Requiem Mass

Mass for the repose of the soul of MARK SAMUT-TAGLIAFERRO will be said tomorrow at 11.30am at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville.

In Memoriam

GALEA. Treasured and unfading memories of Notary Dr ANTONIO GALEA, a much loved father and grandfather, on the 24th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed and always in the thoughts and prayers of his daughters Anne Marie, Lorraine and her husband Ronnie, and Victoria, his beloved grandchildren and their families, including his great grandsons Kai and Ben. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GATT – MARIO A. In loving memory of a beloved husband to Marie, father of Adrian, Peter and Maureen Gavre, grandfather of Adrian, Gabriel, Matt and Tara, on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Missed so much by all. May he rest in peace.

GRECH – LESLIE. On the sixth anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Mafine and his children Dorothy, David, Christopher and their families. The Glory of the Garden glorifieth everyone.

ZAHRA. In everlasting memory of our dearest mother ERSILIA, today the 38th anniversary of her going to meet the Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sons Lino, John, Winston, Tony, their families and the families of her late sons Frank and George.