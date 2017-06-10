Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

An optimistic Marlene Farrugia gives the thumbs up after casting her vote in Qrendi on June 3. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A women exits a voting station in Burmaradd on June 3. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Joseph Muscat and his wife, Michelle wait for a cubicle to become available so they can cast their vote at a voting station in Burmaradd on June 3. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Joseph Muscat casts his vote at a voting station in Burmaradd on June 3. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A man waves a Labour Party flag outside a voting station in Vittoriosa on June 3. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The last of the PN supporters who gathered to await the result of the general election in front of the PN headquarters walk away in disappointment while a jubilant Konrad Mizzi looks down through a big screen from the Counting Hall, moments after the result was announced on June 4. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Malta Labour Party counting agents celebrate at the counting hall in Naxxar, after early indications point to another victory. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Konrad Mizzi celebrates in the counting hall in Naxxar after early indications point to another victory for the Malta Labour Party. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Labour Party candidate Robert Abela and his wife Lydia Abela, celebrate at the counting hall in Naxxar, after early indications point to another victory for the Malta Labour Party. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta Labour counting agents celebrate at the counting hall in Naxxar, after early indications point to another victory. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Joseph Muscat smiles as he is driven away from the counting hall after paying a visit to the staff after it was announced that the Labour Party had won the general election on June 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta Labour Party supporters celebrate the winning of the general election and the re-electing of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in Sliema on June 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta Labour Party supporters celebrate the winning of the general election and the re-electing of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in Sliema on June 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta Labour Party supporters celebrate the winning of the general election and the re-electing of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in Sliema on June 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Malta Labour Party supporters celebrate the winning of the general election and the re-electing of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in Sliema on June 4. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Labour supporters celebrate the PL victory at the polls by carcading on trucks on June 4. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Labour supporters celebrate their victory at the polls on June 4. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

PL and PN counting agents relax after in their respective ‘headquarters’ at the Naxxar counting hall after long hours of work on June 5. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

One TV and TVM broadcasting live from Valletta, moments before the swearing in ceremony at the President’s Palace in Valletta of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on June 5. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Joseph Muscat accompanied by President of Malta, Marie Louise Coleiro Preca make their way to the swearing in of Muscat as Prime Minister at the Palace of the Grand Master in Valletta on June 05. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Joseph Muscat accompanied by President of Malta, Marie Louise Coleiro Preca make their way to the swearing in of Muscat as Prime Minister at the Palace of the Grand Master in Valletta on June 05. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Joseph Muscat glances across during the swearing in ceremony at Palace of the Grand Master, Valletta on June 05. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Mrs Muscat wipes a tear from her eye as her husband is sworn in as Prime Minister at the Palace of the Grand Master, Valletta on June 05. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Joseph Muscat accompanied by his wife, Michelle Muscat and two daughters, speak to members of the press after being sworn in as Prime Minister at the Palace of the Grand Master, Valletta on June 05. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Joseph Muscat, accompanied by his wife, Michelle Muscat and two daughters, make their way into the Auberge de Castille after being sworn in as Prime Minister of Malta at the Palace of the Grand Master, Valletta on June 05. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Joseph Muscat, accompanied by his wife, Michelle Muscat and two daughters, make their way into the Auberge de Castille after being sworn in as Prime Minister of Malta at the Palace of the Grand Master, Valletta on June 05. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A drone flies over Castille on June 05. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Joseph Muscat, waves to the crowds gathered outside the Auberge de Castille after being sworn in as Prime Minister of on June 05. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A Labour Party supporter celebrates on top of the ‘knot’ monument in Castille Square on June 05. The marble sculpture, by artist Vince Briffa, was inaugurated during last year’s Valletta Summit. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Nazzareno Bonnici better known as Zaren Ta l-Ajkla breaks the tension by giving a speech at the Naxxar counting hall on June 5. Mr Bonnici won 71 votes from the 2 districts he contested in, up from 47 votes four years ago. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat shares a coffee with Betsson Malta CEO, Ulrik Bengtsson in their offices in Ta’ Xbiex on June 06. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Tiredness kicks in as the third day of vote counting gets underway at the counting hall in Naxxar on June 06. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Tourists wearing plastic raincoats stand in Republic Street, Valletta next to an advert board on June 6. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Tourists cover a traditional English phone booth with different coloured umbrellas in Republic Street Valletta. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A man walks up Republic Street Valletta bare foot holding his flip-flops during a downpour on June 06. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil chat during the Sette Gunio ceremony in the first pictures seen next to each other after the general elections in Valletta on June 6. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Speaker of Parliament gives his Sette Gunio speech at the president’s palace in Valletta on June 6. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina