Watch live: Labour celebrates its big win on the Granaries
The Labour Party is celebrating its landslide election victory with a mass meeting on the Floriana granaries this evening.
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will address party supporters after securing the second successive victory for his party with a 35,000 vote majority.
Please refresh the page if the Facebook link is not working.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.