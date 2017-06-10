Advert
Saturday, June 10, 2017, 19:02

Watch live: Labour celebrates its big win on the Granaries

The Labour Party is celebrating its landslide election victory with a mass meeting on the Floriana granaries this evening. 

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will address party supporters after securing the second successive victory for his party with a 35,000 vote majority. 

