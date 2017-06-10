Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta quotes Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi saying Air Malta will be restructured before a strategic partner is brought in, in what is clearly a change of priority. In another story, it says European Union administrator Stefan Grech is facing court action two years after he allegedly assaulted a European Council employee and hurled “anti-Jewish insults” at her.

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Joseph Muscat saying that Dr Mizzi has been judged by the people.

In-Nazzjon speaks about former Gozo Minister Anton Refalo’s disappointment as new Cabinet members took their oaths yesterday.

The Malta Independent says Dr Refalo is reportedly considering retiring as MP after being excluded from Cabinet.