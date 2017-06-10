Today's front pages
The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.
Times of Malta quotes Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi saying Air Malta will be restructured before a strategic partner is brought in, in what is clearly a change of priority. In another story, it says European Union administrator Stefan Grech is facing court action two years after he allegedly assaulted a European Council employee and hurled “anti-Jewish insults” at her.
L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Joseph Muscat saying that Dr Mizzi has been judged by the people.
In-Nazzjon speaks about former Gozo Minister Anton Refalo’s disappointment as new Cabinet members took their oaths yesterday.
The Malta Independent says Dr Refalo is reportedly considering retiring as MP after being excluded from Cabinet.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.