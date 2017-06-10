International Space Station as seen from Rabat as it crosses the moon
The photo above, taken by reader Alexei Pace, shows the International Space Station as it crossed over the full moon as seen from Rabat. The space station is currently orbiting the Earth with a crew of three astronauts.
Mr Pace shot multiple images within the few seconds it took the station to transit the lunar surface and superimposed them on each other.
