Catania mayor in hot water for promoting business in Malta

Calls are mounting for the Catania mayor to resign after he promoted Malta's business opportunities for Italians, according to the Sicilian media.

Enzo Bianco from PD has apologised for addressing the conference held yesterday, but the opposition has demanded his resignation, Catania Today reported.

The mayor took part in the event aimed towards for Italian companies where Malta's business opportunities were explained. It was organised by Confindustria Catania and the Maltese Embassy.

"We have provided an opportunity to insult our home, and to give business owners solutions to the detriment of the local and national economy," councillor Ludovico Balsamo said.

"Instead of promoting our territory and bringing foreign business to us, we've organised a convention to encourage companies to leave. The situation is ridiculous."

The protests grew in a city where an estimated 50 per cent of young people are still looking for employment.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fratelli d'Italia weighed into the debate: "Rather than stimulating business in Catania, promoting the creation of new jobs in a territory where youth unemployment is expanding, streamlining bureaucracy and easing the taxation, the mayor of Catania, at its institutional headquarters, tells our businessmen how they can produce wealth and employment opportunities elsewhere."

Fratelli d'Italia urged the mayor to resign… or move to Malta.