For over a decade, Malta features high in corruption ranking in West Europe. It is also considered as a hub for human trafficking, including children, and a hub for illicit financial flows.

To successfully combat and prevent corruption, focus must be put on what is known as the ‘Four of corruption’ and their relationship with one another. These are: the corrupters; the corrupt; impunity and tolerance.

Of the four, tolerance is the most difficult to target and to eradicate. This is because it cannot be codified and so few conventions actively address it.

In many countries and communities, corruption is an established and accepted part of the culture and a standard daily practice.

NGOs and non-profit organisations, such as Transparency International and Global Financial Integrity, are playing a key role, forcing legislative change but also challenging cultures of tolerance and impunity.

In the international arena, the UN anti-corruption convention actively pursues many of the aspects outlined above, promoting international cooperation and focusing on both the public and private sector to prevent and eradicate corruption.

To raise awareness and disrupt existing norms, the United Nations Convention Against Corruption promotes “the active participation of individuals and groups outside the public sector, such as civil society, non-governmental organisations and community-based organisations”.

While such convention is crucial in the fight against corruption, there must be a comprehensive and multidimensional approach that includes cooperation and active engagement by international organisations, national governments, civil society, the private sector and individual citizens.

Such a multi-stakeholders approach targets the corrupters, the corrupt, tolerance and impunity and also how each are linked. It will also have the knowledge, strength and reach to prevent and eliminate widespread and rampant corruption.

Anybody interested to support Integrity Malta in addressing corruption (excluding PEPs) can send an email to [email protected] vol.net.

Also, why not call on NGOs to join in the UNCAC coalition?