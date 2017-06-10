Best-dressed man
Since a year or so ago, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has acquired a leaner look. This is evident in a photograph that appeared in the supplement on the Labour Party victory (June 6).
In this excellent photo, not only does he look lean and trim but also elegant and radiant.
When it comes to dressing and grooming himself, our Prime Minister has style!
With his fine, bespoke suits, smart, white shirts, well-knotted, silk ties and polished black shoes, he is the best-dressed man in Malta.
