Willy Sagnol returns to Bayern to assist Ancelotti

Former France defender Willy Sagnol has been named as Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant coach at Bayern Munich.

Sagnol, who won five Bundesliga titles and the Champions League during a nine-year spell with Bayern as a player, has signed a two-year contract.

Sagnol, who won 58 caps as a right-back for France, told the Bayern website: “That Carlo Ancelotti, one of the best and most experienced coaches in world football, has chosen me is a great honour for me. I am happy to be able to work in his team and at his side.

“I am happy that I can return to Munich with my family.”

Sagnol has previous coaching experience from a two-year spell in charge of Bordeaux from 2014-16.

Ancelotti said: “Having lost two of my assistants with Paul Clement leaving during the winter break (to become manager of Swansea) and Hermann Gerland leaving at the end of the season, I expressed to the board my wish that a new assistant coach be appointed.”

The club said Ancelotti wanted a former Bayern player who had coaching experience.

He added: “Willy Sagnol ticks both these boxes, and I’m very much looking forward to working with him.”