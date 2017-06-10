Sporting briefs

O’SHEA: John O'Shea is among a number of senior players not included on Sunderland's retained list in the wake of relegation. The vastly-experienced Republic of Ireland international's current deal expires at the end of the month and as things stand, he will leave the club this summer. However, O'Shea, 36, has indicated he will not discuss his future on Wearside until after tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier against Austria.

RUBIN KAZAN: Russian soccer club Rubin Kazan is set to sign manager Kurban Berdyev for his second stint as head coach. Rubin said they have reached an agreement in principle with Berdyev, who coached them from 2001 to 2013 and led them to two Russian Premier League titles.

HOFFENHEIM: Julian Nagelsmann, the Bundesliga’s youngest ever coach, extended his contract with Hoffenheim to 2021 yesterday after leading them to a club-best fourth place in the German top flight. The former junior coach, now 29, took over Hoffenheim at the age of 28 in February 2016 without a proper senior licence but has since been linked several bigger clubs, including Bayern Munich.

ROBSON-KANU: Wales striker Hal Robson-Kanu has withdrawn from the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Serbia tomorrow, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said. Robson-Kanu is the second striker to withdraw from the squad after Liverpool’s Ben Woodburn sustained a calf injury.

MOYES: Former Sunderland manager David Moyes has been fined £30,000 for his “slap” comment towards a female journalist in March. Moyes was charged by the FA following a conversation which took place between the Scot and BBC Newcastle and Radio Five Live reporter Vicki Sparks at the end of a post-match interview.