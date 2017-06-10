Kane silences Scotland's celebration with late England leveller
Harry Kane's injury-time goal gave England a 2-2 draw in a crazy finish to their World Cup qualifier against Scotland after Leigh Griffiths had struck twice for the home side in the final three minutes.
Scotland were moments away from a famous victory after the Celtic striker scored with a pair of superbly taken free kicks in the 87th and 90th minutes. Substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had put England in front in the 70th.
With Hampden Park in raptures after Griffiths's double strike, Kane saved England from a humiliating loss to their old rivals with his late goal from close range.
England remain top of Group F on 14 points while Scotland are in fourth spot on eight points.
Scotland have not beaten England at home since 1985.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.