Saturday, June 10, 2017, 20:10

Kane silences Scotland's celebration with late England leveller

Kane scores the equaliser.

Kane scores the equaliser.

Harry Kane's injury-time goal gave England a 2-2 draw in a crazy finish to their World Cup qualifier against Scotland after Leigh Griffiths had struck twice for the home side in the final three minutes.

Scotland were moments away from a famous victory after the Celtic striker scored with a pair of superbly taken free kicks in the 87th and 90th minutes. Substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had put England in front in the 70th.

With Hampden Park in raptures after Griffiths's double strike, Kane saved England from a humiliating loss to their old rivals with his late goal from close range.

England remain top of Group F on 14 points while Scotland are in fourth spot on eight points.

Scotland have not beaten England at home since 1985. 

