Jorge Sampaoli off to a winning start

Argentina’s Joaquin Correa shoots at the Brazil goal.

Jorge Sampaoli enjoyed a perfect start to his Argentina reign with a 1-0 friendly win over Brazil last night, ending opposing coach Tite’s honeymoon in front of a mammoth crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Sampaoli unveiled a new front three in the ‘Superclasico’ Down Under, with Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain forming a formidable attacking triumvirate alongside talisman Lionel Messi.

But it was a Gabriel Mercado strike on the verge of half-time and a profligate Brazil attack that proved decisive, ending Tite’s perfect record of nine successive wins dating back to September.

With Neymar skipping the tour, Brazil missed a number of second half chances, leaving Sampaoli grateful for the win.

“We knew it would be complicated because we were trying to set up a team for the future,” the former Chile manager said.

“I can’t really tell you that we’ve consolidated a team. This consolidation will take time. I would be lying if I told you everything went to plan but we’ve got the idea and we are beginning this journey.”

Tite’s night was soured when forward Gabriel Jesus was taken off the field on a stretcher.

“He had a problem on his face, so he just went to hospital and we are waiting to see,” Tite told reporters.

It was a dramatic end to an eventful night for the 20-year-old talent, who missed an open goal in a comical phase of play in the second half.

Latching onto a sumptuous through-ball, Jesus rounded the keeper but his low shot struck the left goalpost.

The deflection found teammate Ever Banega but the midfielder then blasted his shot straight into the right post.

Sampaoli was eventually rewarded when Otamendi headed a Di Maria cross into the right post and Mercado hammered in the winner.