Ibrahimovic released by Man.United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United have released top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic after a year at Old Trafford, with the injured Swedish striker’s name appearing on a list published by the Premier League yesterday.

The 35-year-old joined United on a year-long contract from Paris St Germain before the 2016-17 campaign and was vital to their League Cup and Europa League triumphs.

He scored 28 goals in 46 appearances before sustaining a season-ending knee injury in April that could keep him out until next year.

Ibrahimovic, who underwent surgery in May and will be out of contract on June 30, was the only player on United’s release list.

The Premier League said that the information was correct as of May 29, but a player’s status could have changed since that date.

The BBC reported that the Swede would remain in Manchester to continue his rehabilitation at the Carrington training ground.

His agent Mino Raiola said last week that Ibrahimovic would hold talks with United to extend his stay despite receiving offers from other clubs.

“He wants to stay in England, he wants to stay at the top and if he sees that he can be a valuable asset for Manchester United, then why not Manchester United?” he said.

“He can be a valuable asset for some other top clubs also. But I think it is respectful to talk to Manchester United and to see what all parties want.”

John Terry has also been confirmed as a free agent after leaving Chelsea while Gael Clichy, Jesus Navas, Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Willy Caballero are all among those released by Man. City.

Terry’s departure from Chelsea is no surprise after the 36-year-old bid an elaborate farewell at Stamford Bridge last month while City’s ageing quintet have also been sacrificed as Pep Guardiola continues to overhaul his squad this summer.

Elsewhere, Yaya Sanogo has been released by Arsenal while Arouna Kone at Everton and Fraizer Campbell at Crystal Palace have also not been offered new deals.

Sunderland’s relegation looks to have prompted a shake-up of their first team squad with Victor Anichebe, Sebastian Larsson, Joleon Lescott, John O’Shea and Steven Pienaar all released.