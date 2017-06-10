Ghedin stays positive ahead of testing match in Ljubljana

Johann Bezzina shields the ball from Malta team-mate Clayton Failla during training. PHOTO: Paul Zammit Cutajar

Encouraged by the national team’s resilient showing in the 1-0 friendly win over Ukraine earlier this week, Malta coach Pietro Ghedin is optimistic that the side could finally get off the mark in the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign when they face Slovenia, at the Stozice Stadium in Ljubljana today (kick-off: 18.00).

Victory over Ukraine infused some much needed confidence in the national team fold but they know a difficult test awaits them against a Slovenia side desperate to revive their qualification chances.

Slovenia, led by Srecko Katanec, are facing a must-win scenario as the 1-0 upset in Scotland in March left them third in the table, five points adrift of leaders England and one behind Slovakia.

Malta are still without a point after five games.

Ghedin, however, is cautiously hopeful that the feel-good factor inside his group as a result of the fine performance in the Graz friendly on Tuesday, will enhance the team’s chances of avoiding another defeat in the group.

“Of course, we won a good match against Ukraine but this will be another story,” Ghedin was quoted as saying yesterday.

“It’s a World Cup qualifier and therefore it is very important, also because we don’t have any points and we want to stop that if possible.

“We watched Slovenia in action several times. They will have strong support at home and very reliable foreign-based players. This team have improved significantly over the last couple of years.

“We had no difficulties with injuries this week and the players are in a very good condition at the moment. So, again they will give all they can.

“I want my players to show confidence on the pitch. Normally, our psychological levels are somewhat low after we lose a game but this team is showing steady progress and we want to keep that going.”

The squad had their official training session on a sun-drenched pitch at the compact Stozice Stadium yesterday. Asked about the positive effect the win over Ukraine has left on the national squad, Ghedin said: “For us, it’s very important to win, friendly game or competitive, because outcomes like the one of Tuesday boost your confidence.

“We are a small team and suffered a bit when Ukraine lifted their game. They wanted to beat us but our performance was very positive.”

Ghedin has no intention of altering his tactical gameplan, more so after the side looked so organised and well-deployed in Graz.

“The same style of play, we play with five at the back… we rely on this system,” Ghedin pointed out.

“We don’t have a lot of time to stay together and make changes. It’s better to know how to do one thing very well instead of four or five other options and you don’t understand anything. That is my idea.”

Striker Jean Paul Farrugia is suspended after his red card in the 3-1 home defeat to Slovakia in March. However, defender Andrei Agius is back after serving a one-match ban.

Welsh referee Lee Evans will officiate today’s match.

Previous encounters

Friendlies

12-02-1994 Malta vs Slovenia 0-1

09-02-1996 Malta vs Slovenia 0-0



European Championship

07-09-2002 Slovenia vs Malta 3-0

30-04-2003 Malta vs Slovenia 1-3



World Cup

11-11-2016 Malta vs Slovenia 0-1



