HSBC shares rally by 4.5 per cent

The MSE index broke a four-week losing streak having advanced by 0.757 per cent to close at 4,664.233 points. This was primarily triggered by solid gains registered by heavyweight HSBC Bank Malta plc.

A total of 17 issues were active during the week of which six gained ground, four headed south while seven remained afloat – generating a total turn­over of €970,394.

In the banking sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc enhanced last week’s advancement as the equity surged by 4.5 per cent.

The equity reached a seven-week high intra-week at €2.09, to close the week one cent shy at €2.08 – generating 30.8 per cent of total weekly turnover.

On the other hand, Bank of Valletta plc shares lost ground by 0.4 per cent to close the week at €2.18. A total of 35 transactions managed to generate a total turnover of €201,183.

In the same sector, a single trade of 5,428 shares in Lombard Bank plc was not enough to veer the equity’s price, which closed unchanged at €2.30.

On Thursday, Malta International Airport plc announced that as the summer months approach, traffic continued on its upward trend with May registering an increase of 14.4 per cent in passenger numbers over the same time last year.

Malta International Airport hosted a total of 548,354 travellers in May, with over 68,000 more travellers welcomed last month when compared to 2016.

This increase in passengers is equivalent to an extra 12 commercial aircraft carrying a full load of 180 passengers every day last month. Despite the positive results, yesterday the equity lost 1.4 per cent of its value, hitting a three-week low – €4.09. A total of 17 deals generated a turnover of €177,533.

RS2 Software plc shares fully erased its previous week’s decline as the equity recouped 1.31 per cent of its value to close at €1.55 – as 11 trades managed to generate a total turnover of €58,334.

In the telecommunications sector, GO plc shares continued on last week’s negative performance as the equity declined by 0.3 per cent to close at €3.49.

On the other hand, Medserv plc shares gained ground on a single trade over a slim volume to close 0.8 per cent higher at €1.20.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of €60,528, which spread over five trades in Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shares, was not enough to alter the equity’s price to close flat at €7.55.

On a more positive note, PG plc recouped the majority of last week’s decline as the equity closed 2.7 per cent higher at €1.284 – as four trades saw 4,450 shares changing hands.

In the property sector, Tigne Mall plc shares registered the strongest performance among its peers as a single trade of 1,000 shares saw the equity gain 4.1 per cent to €1.02 – reaching a one month high.

Yesterday, the company held its annual general meeting during which shareholders considered and approved all the resolutions presented to them.

Among the resolutions that were put forward, the shareholders approved the final ordinary net dividend of €0.0125 per €0.50, amounting to €705,000.

Malita Investments plc shares followed suit as six transactions generated a total turnover of €28,649 adding on 2.8 per cent, to close at €0.74.

Four trades generating a total turnover of €27,040 did not alter the price of Plaza Centres plc, to close flat at €1.04.

Malta Properties Company plc shares oscillated in positive and negative ground, closing the week 1.6 per cent lower at €0.502. Six deals saw 5,451 shares changing hands.

Elsewhere, MIDI plc, International Hotel Investments plc, Maltapost plc and Mapfre Middlesea plc shares traded on similar turnover, closing unchanged at €0.315, €0.62, €2.05 and €1.98.

In the sovereign debt front the majority of the active issues closed positively, six headed south, while one closed flat.

Longer dated stocks registered the highest gains, with the exception of the 2.5% MGS 2036 (I) which lost a marginal 0.02 per cent to close €104.98.

The 3% MGS 2040 (I) registered the strongest performance among the active stocks closing 0.7 per cent higher at €112.70 – as 12 transactions saw 341,300 nominal units changing hands.

In the corporate debt market, a total of 24 issues were active during the week of which six closed in the red, 11 gained ground and seven closed unchanged.

The 4.35% SD Finance plc Unsecured € 2027 registered the highest turnover during the week as 44 transactions generated a total turnover of €530,980, to close flat at €100.

The 5.75% International Hotel Investments plc Unsecured € 2025 registered the weakest performance during the week closing 1.4 per cent lower at €105.50.

This article, compiled by Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited, does not intend to give investment advice and the contents therein should not be construed as such.