French central bank raises growth forecast

A general view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower, the Hotel des Invalides and rooftops at night in Paris, France. PHOTO: REUTERS

The French economy is set to expand slightly more than expected through 2019 thanks to stronger international trade, but is at risk of breaking its public deficit commitments.

Though the economy was picking up faster than expected, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said easy monetary policy was still warranted for the bloc.

“We remain active because there is still a need for accommodative monetary policy,” Villeroy said on Radio Classique. “We are not yet at the target for two percent inflation over the medium term.”

The European Central Bank shut the door to more interest rate cuts on Thursday at a policy-setting meeting, judging the eurozone economy to be rebounding, but said inflation looks to remain weak for years.

In its biannual economic outlook, the Bank of France said growth should pick up from an estimated 1.4 per cent this year to 1.6 per cent in both 2018 and 2019. That was up from estimates in December for growth of 1.3 per cent in 2017, 1.4 per cent in 2018 and 1.5 per cent in 2019.

In a sign the recovery remains fragile, industrial output unexpectedly slumped 0.5 per cent in April, data published on Friday showed.

While improving international trade would help underpin activity, consumer spending would offer less support than in recent years as wage gains lagged behind higher inflation, the central bank said.

After inflation of only 0.3 per cent in 2016 amid weak energy prices, it estimated consumer prices would rise 1.2 per cent this year and next, and 1.4 per cent in 2019. While the 2017 estimate was unchanged from December, the forecasts for 2018 and 2019 were trimmed slightly.

The central bank forecast a public deficit of 3.1 per cent of economic output this year, above the 2.8 per cent expected by the previous Socialist government.

That would mean France missing the three per cent EU deficit limit again even though the government of former president Francois Hollande had promised it would be respected this year.