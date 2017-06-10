Advert
Saturday, June 10, 2017, 12:02

Watch: Is the whole world leaning right? (ARTE)

Two opposing views on the world's political climate

Historian of ideas, François Cusset, argues that right wing attitudes are becoming commonplace worldwide. Even communist China is capitalist.

But for the Swedish essayist Johan Norberg, there is no left or right division. Progress is on the way: capitalism - and the freedoms it offers - is a great opportunity for all.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Three artists' mark on Athens (ARTE)

  2. Watch: Is the whole world leaning right?...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 10-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed