Watch: Is the whole world leaning right? (ARTE)
Two opposing views on the world's political climate
Historian of ideas, François Cusset, argues that right wing attitudes are becoming commonplace worldwide. Even communist China is capitalist.
But for the Swedish essayist Johan Norberg, there is no left or right division. Progress is on the way: capitalism - and the freedoms it offers - is a great opportunity for all.
