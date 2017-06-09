Advert
Friday, June 9, 2017, 11:03

Japan's parliament clears way for emperor's abdication

Likely to step down in 2018

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Japan's parliament today passed a law allowing Emperor Akihito to abdicate, clearing the way for the first abdication by a Japanese monarch in nearly two centuries and the accession of his son, Crown Prince Naruhito, probably late next year.

Akihito, 83, who has had heart surgery and treatment for prostate cancer, said in rare public remarks last year he feared age might make it hard for him to continue to fulfill his duties.

The soft-spoken Akihito, the first Japanese emperor who was never considered divine, has worked for decades at home and abroad to soothe the wounds of World War Two, fought in his father Hirohito's name. He will be succeeded by Naruhito, 57.

In a vote televised live on NHK public television, the upper house of parliament passed the bill with a handful of lawmakers sitting out the vote. It cleared the more powerful lower house last week.

Now the government has to hammer out the details of the abdication, including timing, but media reports have said it is likely to take place at the end of 2018, which would mark three decades on the Chrysanthemum throne for Akihito.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. UK election deals Theresa May a crushing...

  2. Watch: Dramatic new footage of police...

  3. Bodies and aircraft debris found in...

  4. Two polls show UK PM May set to boost...

  5. Explosive device detonates in grounds of...

  6. Attack on Iran's parliament claimed by...

  7. Comey testimony disturbing, Trump...

  8. Watch: Comey says Trump fired him to...

  9. Manchester bomber was radicalised in the...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed